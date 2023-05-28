Safe Standing to Be Introduced at Fratton End to Safeguard Capacity: Andy Cullen

Fratton End safe standing : Safe standing coming to Fratton End at Portsmouth FC

According to Portsmouth’s CEO, Andy Cullen, safe standing must be introduced for home fans next season to maintain the capacity at Fratton Park. Plans have been made to phase in 1,500 seats, starting with the back three rows of the stand in time for the 2023-24 season. Home and away support will have flexible seat allocation, but safe standing must be available for both sets of fans. The back of the Fratton End has been identified as an area of persistent standing, which means licensing authorities can reduce capacity if the club doesn’t take action. The club is working to increase the ground’s capacity to about 21,000, and Cullen believes safe standing will complement the Fratton End’s culture and meet supporters’ demand. The club has completed a consultation survey with affected supporters to find alternative solutions for anyone uncomfortable with the prospect of safe standing.

