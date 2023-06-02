“Safety tips for snake season”: How to Stay Safe and Coexist with Snakes During Their Season

Understanding Snakes in North Carolina: Tips for Safe Coexistence

With the arrival of warmer temperatures and sunshine, snakes are emerging in North Carolina. Despite the common fear and misunderstanding surrounding these reptiles, they play a vital role in the ecosystem. The state boasts 38 different species of snakes, most of which are harmless to humans. However, it is crucial to be aware of the two venomous species in the area: the copperhead and timber rattlesnake. South Mountains Park superintendent, Amanda Lasley, offers some safety tips for humans and snakes to coexist peacefully.

Safety Tips for Coexisting with Snakes

According to Lasley, the safest way to deal with snakes is to be aware and never attempt to handle them. Most snake bites occur when people try to pick them up or are reaching into areas where snakes may be hiding. It is best to leave snakes alone and allow them to go about their business of survival. If a snake happens to enter your home, it is essential to call animal control for safe removal. Additionally, it is crucial to keep dogs on a leash or supervised when in the wild to prevent them from being bitten by snakes.

The Importance of Snakes in the Ecosystem

Snakes play an essential role in the environment, keeping populations of pests such as rodents, slugs, and insects in check. They also serve as a food source for other wildlife species such as foxes, raccoons, bears, eagles, hawks, and owls. It is vital to admire and respect these creatures and leave them alone in their natural habitat. Killing snakes is not only unnecessary but also illegal in North Carolina.

Facts About Snakes in North Carolina

North Carolina is home to 38 species of snakes, six of which are venomous. The copperhead is the most common and widespread venomous snake in the state, occurring in both rural and urban environments. Four of the six venomous species are protected in North Carolina and should not be handled or disturbed. These include the timber and pigmy rattlesnakes, the eastern diamondback rattlesnake, and the eastern coral snake. It is essential to be aware of the different species and to learn how to identify them.

Tips for Preventing Conflict with Snakes

There are several ways to prevent conflict with snakes, including:

Keeping your yard clutter-free by removing piles of rock, wood, and other debris that may attract snakes

Sealing entry points in your home to prevent snakes from entering

Being aware of your surroundings and watching where you step or place your hands

Educating yourself and others on how to identify the different species of snakes

Contacting a certified Wildlife Damage Control Agent for help in removing snakes from inside your home.

With these tips and a better understanding of snakes in North Carolina, humans and snakes can coexist peacefully and safely.

Snake safety tips Coexisting with snakes Snake season precautions Preventing snake bites Understanding snake behavior

News Source : Rebecca Sitzes

Source Link :Snake season is here. Tips on how to be safe and coexist./