Safeway Parking Lot Shooting in Federal Way Leaves 2 Casualties today.

A shooting occurred at a Twin Lakes Safeway parking lot in Federal Way, resulting in the deaths of two people and critical injury of another. The victims were all Pacific Islander men in their 20s. The incident took place at approximately 11:25 p.m. on Friday, and a man claiming to be the shooter turned himself in several hours later. Police are currently investigating the scene and collecting surveillance footage.

News Source : FOX 13 Seattle

Source Link: 2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Safeway parking lot in Federal Way