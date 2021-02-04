SAFRA Yishun Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : acs boy dies safra yishun.
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Acs boy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
All schools will suspend outdoor activities involving high elements with immediate effect, after a 15-year-old student died on Thursday (Feb 4) following an incident at a camp programme in SAFRA Yishun. “The safety of our students has always been a priority for us, and we are working with the police and relevant parties to investigate the incident,” said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) in a joint statement on Thursday.
Source: Schools suspend high-element outdoor activities after 15-year-old student dies following incident at SAFRA Yishun – CNA
