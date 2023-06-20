Sage Road motorcycle accident claims the life of Joshua Crain: Obituary

Joshua Crain Dies Following a Tragic Motorcycle Accident on Sage Road

Joshua Crain, aged 32, passed away on Saturday, October 9th, 2021, following a fatal motorcycle accident on Sage Road. Joshua was an avid motorcyclist who loved to ride and explore the open road. Unfortunately, his passion for motorcycles ultimately resulted in his untimely death.

Joshua was born on August 15th, 1989, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up in a loving family and was the youngest of four siblings. Joshua was a kind-hearted person who had a contagious smile that could light up any room. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and was known for his generosity and compassion.

Joshua graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in engineering. He was a dedicated and hard-working employee who was highly respected by his colleagues. Joshua was a perfectionist who always strived to do his best, no matter the task at hand.

Joshua is survived by his parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, and many friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service for Joshua will be held on Friday, October 15th, 2021, at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Joshua’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Motorcycle Association to help promote motorcycle safety and awareness.

Joshua Crain Sage Road Accident Joshua Crain Motorcycle Crash Joshua Crain Death Announcement Joshua Crain Obituary Notice Joshua Crain Funeral Arrangements