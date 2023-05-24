“Sai Varshith Kandula biography”: Who is the person named Sai Varshith Kandula?

Indian-Origin Man Arrested in Washington after Crashing Truck into Security Barriers

An Indian-origin man from Missouri, Sai Varshith Kandula, has been arrested in Washington after he drove his rented box truck and crashed into security barriers at the Lafayette Square, near the White House on Monday night. While there were no injuries or ongoing danger, the investigators found a Nazi swastika flag that apparently came from inside the truck.

Who is Sai Varshith Kandula?

Sai Varshth Kandula is a 19-year-old Indian origin man, who the police believe intentionally crashed the U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across the White House. A Nazi admirer, Kandula also waved around a Nazi flag on culmination of his six-mont plan to “seize power” from the government, the authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the charges, Kandula later told the Secret Service agents that he had flown from St. Louis on a one-way ticket that night. He wanted to “get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation”. Kandula also said he would “kill the president” if that’s what he has to do.

Kandula bought the flag online because he admires the Nazis’ “great history” as well as their “authoritarian nature, eugenics, and their one world order.

No explosives or weapons were found in the truck or with Kandula, who had rented the U-Haul in Herndon, Virginia, He had a valid contract in his own name, the company said. People can rent a truck from U-Haul at age 18, and there were no red flags on his rental record that could have prevented the contract to be issued, according to U-Haul.

While the U.S. Secret Service monitors hundreds of people who have threatened the president, it’s not clear yet whether Kandula was on their radar at all or if he had threatened the president before. Kandula was arrested on multiple charges, and prosecutors charged him with damaging U.S. property.

It is a shocking incident and a reminder that hatred and extremism still exist in our society. It is crucial to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent such incidents from happening. The authorities must continue to investigate and take strict action against those who threaten our safety and democracy.

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :Who is Sai Varshith Kandula?/