“Sai Varshith Kandula”: Indian-origin man Sai Varshith Kandula charged with threatening Joe Biden: Who is he?

Indian-origin man charged for threatening to kill President and Vice-President

Sai Varshith Kandula, an Indian-origin man in the United States, is charged with threatening to kill, kidnap, or inflict harm on the President and Vice-President. He allegedly rammed a U-Haul truck with bollards outside a park near the White House on 22 May. The charges against Kandula also include assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Incident Details

Kandula exited the truck and waved a Nazi flag. He shouted in front of the White House and told security personnel that he “wanted to seize power and kill the President of the United States”. The sources indicate that Kandula is from the St Louis suburb of Chesterfield, Missouri, and completed his schooling at Marquette Senior High School in 2022. His LinkedIn profile displays interest in data analytics and experience in coding languages.

Motives and Plans

Kandula’s motives are not clear yet, but law enforcement agencies have found a Nazi flag, a black backpack, and a roll of duct tape in the truck. He traveled from Missouri and rented the U-Haul truck from Dulles International Airport. Kandula then drove towards the White House and indulged in chaos, according to police sources.

The police officials have not shared any details about the accused and his plans yet. The Secret Service cleared that there were no injuries to any person in the White House in the incident. “There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel, and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation,” said Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service chief of communications, in a statement.

Political Heat in the US

The United States is scheduled to go to elections in 2024, and the incident has increased the political heat in the country. Some people even claim that the news is ‘fake’ or a ‘hoax.’

Conclusion

The incident involving Kandula is a serious matter and raises concerns about the safety of politicians and government officials. The authorities must investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future.

News Source : Livemint

Source Link :Who is Sai Varshith Kandula, the Indian-origin man charged for threatening Joe Biden/