“Saint Lucia travel guide”: Discovering Saint Lucia: Things to See and Places to Stay on the Island

Exploring the Authentic Beauty of Saint Lucia: More Than Just Beaches and Palm Trees

I’ve long lusted after a Caribbean escape, having heard the classic tropes of crystal clear sea and endless palm-lined beaches. Yet, while both of these things are undeniably true, what became apparent from visiting Saint Lucia was how the island is so much more than these clichés.

While secluded white sand beaches are certainly on offer, so too are incredibly lush rainforests that wrap round the island, punctuated by colourful houses that sit delicately amidst stunning hillside settings. From the striking backdrop of the Pitons to the unspoilt beauty of Marigot Bay, everywhere you turn feels as though you’ve been dropped in an idyllic screensaver.

There’s certainly no denying Saint Lucia’s authentic and effortless natural beauty, however with the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival making its triumphant return after a COVID induced three-year hiatus, there were more reasons than ever to visit the tropical paradise this year.

Peak season in Saint Lucia is typically from December to April when dry and sunny climes are near guaranteed, however, this will unsurprisingly mean bigger crowds and higher prices. Visiting just after this period in May, we not only benefited from a quieter hotel but were also able to enjoy the Jazz & Arts Festival, with the weather holding out for the entire trip.

Here’s what to know if you’re considering a visit to Saint Lucia.

What to do

Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival

Running across several days, the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts festival returned with a bang this year as internationally beloved Sting and Shaggy headlined the final night, with countless other artists such as CKay (of viral TikTok fame) also performing. Beyond the sheer bliss of watching the unlikely duo of Sting and Shaggy collaborate on Englishman in New York, the general vibe of the festival was so much more relaxed than those of the UK, with no need to push through crowds to get a decent view.

The festival is just one of many events that take place throughout the year in Saint Lucia, including Carnival in July, the Roots and Soul Festival in August, and the Food and Rum Festival in November. Each event celebrates the vibrant culture of Saint Lucia and its people.

Rainforest Hiking and Zip-lining

The lush rainforests of Saint Lucia offer a wealth of activities for adventurous travellers. From hiking to zip-lining, the island has it all. One of the most popular hikes is the Gros Piton Trail, which takes you up to the summit of Gros Piton, one of the iconic twin peaks that dominate the island’s skyline.

If you’re looking for a more adrenaline-fuelled experience, then why not try zip-lining through the rainforest? There are several companies that offer this activity, including Rainforest Adventures, which boasts 12 zip-lines and a breathtaking view of the Pitons.

Beach-hopping

Of course, no trip to Saint Lucia would be complete without spending some time on the beach. While there are plenty of secluded spots to choose from, there are also some popular beaches that are well worth a visit.

Reduit Beach is one of the most popular beaches on the island, with white sand and clear water. It can get busy, but there are plenty of amenities nearby, including restaurants, bars, and water sports.

Anse Chastanet is another popular beach, known for its black sand and crystal-clear water. It’s also a great spot for snorkelling, with a coral reef just offshore.

Where to stay

There are plenty of accommodation options on Saint Lucia, from all-inclusive resorts to boutique hotels. If you’re looking for luxury, then Jade Mountain is a must-visit. The resort is nestled in the hills above Anse Chastanet and offers stunning views of the Pitons. Each room has its own private infinity pool, and the resort boasts a spa, several restaurants, and a range of activities.

For a more affordable option, the Bay Gardens Hotel in Rodney Bay is a great choice. The hotel is just a short walk from Reduit Beach and offers comfortable rooms, a pool, and a restaurant.

Final thoughts

Saint Lucia is a truly special place, offering a combination of natural beauty, vibrant culture, and plenty of activities to keep you busy. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach holiday or an adventure-packed trip, Saint Lucia has something for everyone. And if you’re lucky enough to visit during one of the island’s many festivals, you’re in for a real treat.

