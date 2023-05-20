Saira Shaikh – Prostitution Racket Suspect Arrested in Bhayandar : Woman arrested for running prostitution racket, victim sent to rehab in Bhayandar

Woman arrested for running prostitution racket in Bhayandar; victim rescued

A woman in her mid-30s, identified as Saira Shaikh, also known as Divya Mangalkar, has been arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police for running a prostitution racket from her apartment in Bhayandar. She was known for luring young college students into the flesh trade business with the promise of easy money. Acting on a tip-off from an NGO, the police conducted a raid at her apartment in the New Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east) and rescued a young student who was sent to a rehabilitation home in Kandivali. Saira has been booked under section 370 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), while her accomplice, Ayesha Shaikh, is currently absconding. Investigations revealed that the accused used social messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to communicate with potential clients by sharing photographs of women. The case has been handed over to the Navghar police station for further investigations.

News Source : Suresh Golani

