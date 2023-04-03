“Sakamoto Ryuichi, techno-pop pioneer and film score composer, dead at 71.”

At the age of 71, Sakamoto Ryuichi passed away. He was a pioneer of techno-pop and had composed renowned film scores.

Renowned composer and musician Sakamoto Ryuichi has passed away at the age of 71. He was widely recognized as a pioneer of techno-pop and a master of film composition. His passing is a great loss to the music industry and the millions of fans who loved and admired his work.

Sakamoto had an impressive career that spanned over four decades. He began his journey in the music world as a member of the influential Japanese electronic music trio, Yellow Magic Orchestra. The band broke new ground by blending pop, rock, and electronic music, and their influence can still be heard in modern music today.

After Yellow Magic Orchestra disbanded in the mid-80s, Sakamoto went on to create a successful solo career. He released numerous albums that showcased his unique musical style, which combined elements of classical, world, and electronic music. His music was not only critically acclaimed but also commercially successful, and he gained a massive following both in Japan and internationally.

Aside from his solo work, Sakamoto was also known for his exceptional film scores. He composed music for numerous films, including critically acclaimed works such as The Last Emperor, Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, and The Sheltering Sky. He won countless awards for his compositions, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA.

Sakamoto was not only a talented musician but also a passionate environmental and peace activist. He used his platform to speak out about issues that were important to him, such as climate change and the need for nuclear disarmament.

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the music industry, and tributes from fans and fellow artists have flooded social media. Many have expressed their sadness and admiration for his work, with some calling him a genius and a musical pioneer.

While Sakamoto’s passing is a tragedy, his music and influence will live on forever. He has left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and influence generations of musicians to come.

Source : @NHKWORLD_News

Sakamoto Ryuichi has died at the age of 71. He pioneered techno-pop and wrote renowned film scores. https://t.co/o22BVgCCaC — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) April 3, 2023

Sakamoto Ryuichi has died at the age of 71. He pioneered techno-pop and wrote renowned film scores. https://t.co/o22BVgCCaC — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) April 3, 2023