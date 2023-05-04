“Sakani Kamagate homicide” : Sakani Kamagate’s Fate Examined as Staten Island Toddler’s Death is Declared a Homicide

16-Month-Old Toddler Dies from Cocaine and Fentanyl Overdose: A Tragic Reminder of America’s Opioid Epidemic

The death of 16-month-old Sakani Kamagate in Staten Island, New York, due to a cocaine and fentanyl overdose, has been ruled a homicide. The toddler was under the care of his father, Adam Kamagate, a three-time felon, at the time of his death. The case is still under investigation, and no one has been charged with the death of the child.

Sakani Kamagate is one of over 160 people who die of overdoses in Staten Island each year. The investigation into his death is ongoing, but the authorities have not yet determined how the toddler came into contact with the drugs.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Over 70,000 opioid overdose deaths were reported across America in 2021, and most of these involved fentanyl or other synthetic opioids. According to the New York Government website, fentanyl was detected in 80% of overdose deaths across the city. Sakani Kamagate was one of approximately 2600 people who overdose annually in New York City.

The rise of fentanyl is a concern for the government, as the drug is only becoming more common. From 2016 to 2021, the use of this particular synthetic opioid quadrupled. The majority of the victims were between the 25 to 31 age group. What makes the rise of fentanyl even more concerning is that it is often laced with drugs perceived as less harmful, such as marijuana and cocaine.

The tragic death of Sakani Kamagate serves as a reminder of America’s opioid epidemic. It is heartbreaking to see the number of preventable overdose deaths across the country. Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan has urged authorities to use every evidence-based tool at their disposal to reach people with services, support, and compassion.

The government needs to take urgent action to address this crisis. The rise of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids is a growing concern, and it is essential to educate people about the dangers of these drugs and provide them with access to treatment. It is also crucial to hold those responsible for providing these drugs accountable for their actions.

In conclusion, the tragic death of Sakani Kamagate highlights the devastating impact of the opioid epidemic on families and communities across America. The government must take urgent action to address this crisis and prevent further loss of life. It is time to break the cycle of addiction and provide people with the support and resources they need to recover and lead healthy, fulfilling lives. We must work together to end this epidemic and ensure that no more lives are lost to drug overdoses.

News Source : Aurko Maitra

Source Link :What happened to Sakani Kamagate? Incident explored as Staten Island toddler death ruled a homicide/