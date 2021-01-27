Sakinah Ware Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sakinah Ware has Died .
Sakinah Ware has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our sister, Sakinah Ware, Delta Chapter, Spring 1999. We are sending our condolences to all of her family and friends, and we hope that she is resting easy in the pinkest of skies💗 OLNA2 pic.twitter.com/NAvHyPN8UY
— Omega Phi Chi (@OmegaPhiChi) January 27, 2021
