“Salah” : Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah leads team to victory over Fulham, keeping them in the race for top four in Premier League

Liverpool secured their second home win of the week with a 1-0 victory over Fulham, maintaining their hopes of Champions League qualification. The win was a milestone for Mohamed Salah, who became the first player to score in eight consecutive Liverpool home games. Despite the victory, Fulham’s manager Marco Silva was furious with the decision to award Liverpool a penalty, accusing VAR of abdicating its responsibilities and Darwin Núñez of diving. Liverpool were indebted to Salah’s precision and Alisson’s excellence in goal for the victory that closed the gap on fourth-placed Manchester United to four points.

Liverpool’s forward line of Salah, Núñez, and Luis Díaz started together for only the fifth time against Fulham, and showed both flashes of rich promise as a combination as well as understandable rust. Klopp reflected on their performance, saying, “You can see with Luis after 30 minutes that it’s really tough for him. It’s tough for everybody, we play a lot of games. We had a discussion: ‘Who shall we rest?’ Is it Cody (Gakpo)?’ Because Diogo (Jota) couldn’t train again. For long spells it did really well. Darwin was like a racehorse. Really motivated, really on fire. That’s important to us. When Diogo and Cody came on, they were really involved in the defensive work. We had a few sensational chances when the last pass didn’t go through and everything was nearly perfect. There we could have done better but it’s fine. I like what I saw.”

Liverpool dominated possession but the visitors were a threat on the counterattack throughout, passing their way bravely through midfield and prospering down their right flank. Virgil van Dijk prevented Harry Wilson setting up Vinícius early on while Alisson denied the Fulham forward with a flying save after both had latched on to through balls from Tosin Adarabioyo.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Díaz all went close to opening the scoring from incisive Liverpool attacks but Fulham were coping comfortably with the pressure when Diop gifted the hosts a breakthrough. The central defender, starting as a result of Tim Ream being ruled out for the remainder of the season, dawdled too long when receiving an Adarabioyo pass across his penalty area. By the time he swiped at a clearance, and missed, Núñez had nipped in to take the ball off Diop’s toes and went tumbling over the challenge. Referee Stuart Attwell immediately pointed to the spot, VAR backed the on-field decision, and Salah drove the spot-kick down the centre of Bernd Leno’s goal, securing the win for Liverpool.

The second half was a relatively subdued affair, with Fulham keeping Liverpool at bay while lacking the threat that sharpened their first-half performance. It reappeared late on, however, when Willian broke into space down the left and squared to Vinícius as the forward sprinted into the penalty area. His first touch took him clear of Liverpool’s backline and left him with Alisson to beat from close range. Not for the first time this season, the Brazil international came to his team’s aid with a superb reflex save, turning away Vinícius’ shot with a strong right arm and keeping Liverpool on course for another hard-fought victory.

In conclusion, Liverpool’s victory over Fulham was a welcome departure from the drama and fury of their previous game against Tottenham. It was a crucial win that maintained their hopes of Champions League qualification and brought yet another milestone in the glittering Anfield career of Mohamed Salah. Despite Fulham’s manager Marco Silva accusing VAR of abdicating its responsibilities and Darwin Núñez of diving, Liverpool were indebted to Salah’s precision and Alisson’s excellence in goal for the victory that closed the gap on fourth-placed Manchester United to four points. Liverpool’s forward line of Salah, Núñez, and Luis Díaz showed flashes of rich promise as a combination, and with the addition of Diogo Jota, Liverpool’s attack could become even more formidable in the coming weeks.

News Source : Andy Hunter

Source Link :Mohamed Salah sinks Fulham and keeps Liverpool in touch with top four | Premier League/