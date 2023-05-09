Sales Objections : A Comprehensive Method for Addressing Sales Objections: AvaxHome

The Definitive Guide to Overcoming Sales Objections: Your Ultimate System | AvaxHome

“The Ultimate System For Responding To Sales Objections” is a comprehensive course designed to equip business owners, salespersons, and consultants with the skills and techniques needed to overcome any objection and close more sales. The course covers various concepts, including the Lee DuBois method, the Agreement Frame, and the SOM patterns, to generate reframe responses to any objection. By the end of the course, learners will have mastered the art of responding to sales objections and be able to close more deals with confidence.

Throughout the course, learners will learn how to use an automatic response to quickly and effectively respond to objections. They will also be introduced to the “but…flip” technique for handling objections that begin with a “yes…but”. Additionally, the course covers how to minimize objections being raised through techniques such as pre-framing and using “the whiny voice”. Overall, this course is perfect for anyone in B2B sales who wants to improve their results in handling sales objections.

News Source : AvaxHome

Source Link :The Ultimate System For Responding To Sales Objections / AvaxHome/