Salih Abdullah Death – Dead : Salih Abdullah Obituary :Cop Killer has died in New York Prison.
Cop Killer Salih Abdullah has died in New York Prison , according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.
“Release Aging People in Prison Campaign on Twitter: “BREAKING: 74-year old elder Salih Abdullah has died in prison. He served 47 years & suffered a fatal stroke in the middle of his 14th Parole Board appearance. We are outraged. @NYGovCuomo & the Board failed him. Albany must act. Story by @Noah__Goldberg ”
Tributes
Salih Abdullah passed away *in the middle of his 14th parole hearing.*
Elderly people deserve to be treated with dignity. We need to fundamentally change our parole system, which currently only perpetuates the status quo of mass incarceration. #JusticeForSalih #FreeOurElders https://t.co/2QOCvMvbDZ
— shaina (@heyshai) October 13, 2020
TOMORROW: Join us tomorrow in Foley Square at 5:30pm for an emergency rally and vigil for Salih Abdullah who suffered a fatal stroke during his 14th parole board hearing.
We demand the end to death-by-incarceration in New York State. pic.twitter.com/DKVK6O0Olr
— Center for Community Alternatives (@CCA_NY) October 13, 2020
NEW: Salih Abdullah, 74, hoped to leave his 14th parole board hearing a free man. Instead, he left in a coffin.
Imprisoned 47 years for a 1973 hostage situation that ended with a cop dead and two others injured, Abdullah came so close to getting out.https://t.co/5TyKVujMTS
— Noah Goldberg (@Noah__Goldberg) October 13, 2020
