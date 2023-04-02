Salim Durani, a former Indian cricketer, has passed away at the age of 88.

Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 88 due to age-related ailments. Durani, born to Afghan parents with a Pathani lineage, played 29 Tests for India and had a total of 75 wickets, with his best bowling figures being 10 for 177. As an all-rounder, he scored 1202 runs with the highest score of 104 against the West Indies.

Durani was most memorable for his exceptional performance in India’s series victory against England in 1961-62. He led India to a 2-0 series win by taking eight and ten wickets in the Kolkata and Chennai Tests, respectively. Durani was dropped from the team for four seasons from 1967 to 1970 but was later recalled for the 1971 tour of the West Indies, where he played a crucial role in India’s historic first series win there.

Besides cricket, Durani ventured into Bollywood starring opposite renowned actor Praveen Babi in the movie Charitra in 1973. Durani made his Test debut against Australia at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium in 1960 and played his last international match against England in February 1973, where he had started his international career. In first-class cricket, Durani scored 8,545 runs at an average of 33.37 and hit 14 centuries.

Durani was India’s first Arjuna Award winner in cricket and had a unique relationship with the crowd. The fans expressed their dissatisfaction when he was dropped from the team for a match in Kanpur – carrying banners and placards that read ‘No Durani, no test!’ Durani played Ranji Trophy matches for Saurashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Durani was a joy to watch when in full flow, with the ability to demolish any bowling attack on his day. He had first made his mark for the Indian team as a bowler. In domestic cricket, he impressed fans from the outset of his first Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat, bowling with great cunning.

Durani’s legacy will live on in the world of cricket and in the memories of his fans. His unique talent will always be remembered, and he will be dearly missed.

If you want to reuse the content published in The Chenab Times, please visit their website for copyright or use of content related questions.

Support Independent Journalism Donate us

