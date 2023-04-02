Salim Durani, a renowned figure of the past, passes away at the age of 88, receiving heartfelt tributes.

Salim Durani, a former great, passes away at the age of 88, eliciting tributes.

Former Indian cricket all-rounder Salim Durani has died at his home in Jamnagar, Gujarat at the age of 88. Durani played 29 Test matches for India and was known for his crowd-pleasing nature and attractive style of play, leading to him being the first Indian cricketer to receive the Arjuna Award. As an aggressive left-hander, Durani scored 1202 runs in Tests and 8545 in 170 First Class matches, while also picking up 75 Test wickets. He played a crucial role in India’s series win against England in 1961-62 and their first Test win in the West Indies in 1971. Tributes have poured in for Durani from former teammates, fans, and Indian leaders, such as Sachin Tendulkar and Narendra Modi.