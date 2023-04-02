Salim Durani, RIP.

Salim Durani, a former cricketer from India, has died.

Former Indian cricket player Salim Durani passed away on April 2, 2023. The news of his demise has left the cricketing community in India and beyond in shock and sorrow. Durani was a legendary cricketer and was one of the most prominent figures in Indian cricket history. He was known for his all-round skills and was an important asset to the Indian cricket team during his playing days.

Durani was born in 1934 in Ajmer, Rajasthan, and made his debut in Test cricket for India in 1960. He was a left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler who could also field well. He played 29 Test matches for India and scored 1202 runs at an average of 25.71. With the ball, he took 75 wickets at an average of 35.67.

Durani made his name as a cricketer in the 1960s and 1970s, a time when Indian cricket was in its infancy. He was one of the catalysts for India’s success in the 1971 Test series against England. Durani’s performance in the third Test of that series, held at the Oval, was simply outstanding. He scored 90 runs in the first innings and took 4 wickets in the second innings, which helped India to win the match, and eventually the series.

Durani was also an excellent fielder, and his athletic abilities on the field were highly noticed. He was famously involved in a run-out during the 1962-63 Test series against England, when he threw the ball from the boundary line to the wicketkeeper’s end to run out the English fielder Geoff Pullar.

After retiring from international cricket in 1973, Durani went on to become a coach and administrator. He was involved in the development of cricket in India and played a key role in grooming young talent. He was known for his dedication and passion towards the sport, and his contribution to Indian cricket has been immense.

Durani was a highly respected figure in Indian cricket and would be remembered for his outstanding contribution to the game. His passing away has left a void in the cricketing fraternity, and the cricketing world mourns the loss of this great player.

Source : @RajuMishra63

Former India cricketer Salim Durani has passed away. pic.twitter.com/mOO5LivMsH — राजू मिश्र / Raju Mishra (@RajuMishra63) April 2, 2023

