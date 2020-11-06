Salim Moin Death -Dead : Salim Moin, head coach for Balestier Khalsa has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Salim Moin, head coach for Balestier Khalsa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.
” The Final Whistle on Twitter: “The Final Whistle would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Salim Moin. The former national footballer was also a head coach for Balestier Khalsa, Woodlands Wellington, Tampines Rovers and Hougang United. Thank you for your services to Singapore football. ”
The Final Whistle would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Salim Moin.
The former national footballer was also a head coach for Balestier Khalsa, Woodlands Wellington, Tampines Rovers and Hougang United.
Thank you for your services to Singapore football. pic.twitter.com/yRg0VJYAAO
— The Final Whistle (@TFinalWhistle) November 6, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.