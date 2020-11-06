Salim Moin Death -Dead : Salim Moin, head coach for Balestier Khalsa has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 6, 2020
0 Comment

Salim Moin Death -Dead : Salim Moin, head coach for Balestier Khalsa has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Salim Moin, head coach for Balestier Khalsa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

” The Final Whistle on Twitter: “The Final Whistle would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Salim Moin. The former national footballer was also a head coach for Balestier Khalsa, Woodlands Wellington, Tampines Rovers and Hougang United. Thank you for your services to Singapore football. ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.