Salinas shooting victim : 1 killed and 2 injured in Salinas shooting, 21-year-old victim identified

“Fatal Shooting in Salinas Leaves One Dead and Two Injured, Suspect(s) Still at Large”

In Salinas, a shooting occurred on Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Garner Avenue in East Salinas, resulting in one fatality and two serious injuries. The Salinas Police Department is investigating the multiple-victim shooting and homicide, which took place at 10:15 a.m. Two men, aged 20 and 21, were shot multiple times in the complex’s driveway, likely from automatic gunfire. Additionally, a 40-year-old mother was struck by a stray bullet while cooking breakfast for her children in a nearby apartment. The three victims were transported to a local trauma center, but the 21-year-old male died of his injuries. The 20-year-old male and 40-year-old female have life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Pete Gomez or the Salinas Police Department. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Salinas Police Department Tip Line.

News Source : KSBW

