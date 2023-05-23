“Salinas shooting victims” today : One Dead and Two Injured in Salinas Shooting, Victims Identified

One dead and two injured in Salinas shooting, victims identified today 2023.

Three people were shot, one fatally, in a daytime shooting in Salinas, California. The incident occurred on 22 August, at 10am, outside an apartment complex. Christian Jimenez, 21, was killed, while Lucia Godinez, 40, was left paralysed from the waist down after being hit by a stray bullet. Jimenez’s sister has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs. Police believe multiple gunmen were involved in the incident. No arrests have yet been made.

Read Full story : Victims identified in Salinas shooting that injured two and left one dead /

News Source : KSBW

Salinas shooting victims Injury and death in Salinas shooting Identification of Salinas shooting victims Salinas crime victims Updates on Salinas shooting victims