By | December 8, 2020
Sally Mahan Death -Dead – Obituary :Sally Mahan, the managing editor of the Kokomo Tribune has Died .

Sally Mahan, the managing editor of the Kokomo Tribune has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Kokomo Perspective Sports @SportsKP It’s with heavy hearts we learn of the passing of Sally Mahan, the managing editor of the Kokomo Tribune. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and staff at Tribune. Her impact won’t soon be forgotten.

