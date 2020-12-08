Sally Mahan Death -Dead – Obituary :Sally Mahan, the managing editor of the Kokomo Tribune has Died .
Sally Mahan, the managing editor of the Kokomo Tribune has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
It's with heavy hearts we learn of the passing of Sally Mahan, the managing editor of the Kokomo Tribune. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and staff at Tribune. Her impact won't soon be forgotten. ♥️
— Kokomo Perspective Sports (@SportsKP) December 8, 2020
Kokomo Perspective Sports @SportsKP It’s with heavy hearts we learn of the passing of Sally Mahan, the managing editor of the Kokomo Tribune. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and staff at Tribune. Her impact won’t soon be forgotten.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.