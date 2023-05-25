Salma Elshimy biography: Salma Elshimy: A Comprehensive Biography including Age, Height, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Career, and More

Who is Salma Elshimy?

Salma Elshimy is a renowned Egyptian actress who has made her mark in the entertainment industry through her exceptional acting skills. She is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the Arab world, with a career spanning over a decade. Born on October 8, 1989, in Cairo, Egypt, Salma grew up with a passion for acting and pursued it as her career.

Salma Elshimy Biography

Salma Elshimy is a graduate of the Faculty of Arts, Cairo University, where she studied theater. After completing her studies, she began her acting career in 2010 with the TV series “Haret El Yahood” and since then, she has appeared in numerous TV shows and films.

Age, Height, and Net Worth

Salma Elshimy is 32 years old and stands at a height of 5 feet 5 inches. She has an estimated net worth of $1 million, which she has amassed through her successful acting career.

Boyfriend

Salma Elshimy is reportedly single and has not been public about her love life. She prefers to keep her personal life private and away from the media.

Career

Salma Elshimy has had an outstanding career in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in numerous TV shows, films, and theater productions, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Some of her notable TV shows include “Qabil,” “Sultanet El-Moez,” “Harbana Menha,” and “Layali Eugenie.” She has also acted in films such as “Bent El-Gesr,” “Al-Zebaq,” and “Al-Ragol Al-Akhar.”

Salma Elshimy has also ventured into theater and has appeared in productions such as “El-Farafeer,” “El-Laila El-Akheera,” and “El-Tawoos.” Her performances have been highly praised by critics and audiences alike, earning her numerous awards and nominations.

Salma Elshimy is known for her ability to portray complex characters with ease, and her performances are always captivating and engaging. She has become a household name in the Arab world and is widely regarded as one of the most talented actresses of her generation.

Final Thoughts

Salma Elshimy is an accomplished actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry through hard work and dedication. She has proven her versatility as an actress, appearing in numerous TV shows, films, and theater productions. Her performances have earned her numerous accolades and a loyal fan base, and she continues to inspire young actors and actresses with her talent and professionalism.

