Salman Nasir Death -Dead – Obituary : Salman Nasir has Died .
Salman Nasir has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
I was profoundly saddened to learn that Salman Nasir passed. He was a wonderful man who was genuinely curious and caring about everyone he met. I will miss our annual conversations @1067REDFM where he was an enthusiastic and gracious host. I will miss his infectious smile. https://t.co/h2qiTQUe11
— Jane Adams SHF (@JaneAdamsSHF) December 15, 2020
Jane Adams SHF @JaneAdamsSHF I was profoundly saddened to learn that Salman Nasir passed. He was a wonderful man who was genuinely curious and caring about everyone he met. I will miss our annual conversations @1067REDFM where he was an enthusiastic and gracious host. I will miss his infectious smile.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.