By | December 15, 2020
Salman Nasir Death -Dead – Obituary : Salman Nasir has Died .

Salman Nasir has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Jane Adams SHF @JaneAdamsSHF I was profoundly saddened to learn that Salman Nasir passed. He was a wonderful man who was genuinely curious and caring about everyone he met. I will miss our annual conversations @1067REDFM where he was an enthusiastic and gracious host. I will miss his infectious smile.

