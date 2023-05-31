Salmon burger recipe: Satisfy Your Cravings with This Protein-Rich and Delicious Salmon Burger Recipe for Lunch

Give Burgers a Boost with Salmon Patty and Crunchy Greens

As the summer season approaches, it’s time to switch up your burger game and try something new. Instead of the traditional beef patty, why not give salmon a chance to shine? Not only is it a healthier option, but it also adds a unique and delicious flavor to your burger.

To start, finely chop a pound of skinless salmon fillet and mix it with a beaten egg, chopped scallions, finely chopped jalapeño, and some fresh cilantro. Season with kosher salt and pepper to taste. These ingredients add a burst of flavor to the salmon patty and give it a nice kick of heat.

Heat some olive oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium heat. Spoon four mounds of the salmon mixture (about half a cup each) into the skillet and flatten them into half-inch thick patties. Cook until golden brown, about two minutes per side.

While the salmon patties are cooking, make the tangy and lemony yogurt sauce. Mix Greek yogurt, lime zest, lime juice, chopped cilantro, and salt and pepper to taste in a bowl. This sauce adds a refreshing and tangy flavor to the burger and complements the salmon patty perfectly.

Toast some brioche buns and spread the yogurt sauce on the bottom buns. Top them with Bibb lettuce leaves, the cooked salmon patties, shaved Persian or English cucumbers, and some broccoli or radish sprouts. Sandwich them with the top buns, and your salmon burger is ready to devour.

This salmon burger is not only delicious, but it’s also a healthy option. Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain and heart health. It’s also a great source of protein, vitamins, and minerals.

In conclusion, give your burgers a boost this summer season and try this delicious and healthy salmon patty burger. It’s easy to make, packed with flavor, and perfect for a summer BBQ or picnic.

News Source : Women’s Health

Source Link :Try This Tasty And Protein-Packed Salmon Burger Recipe For Lunch/