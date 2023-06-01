Salmon teriyaki recipe: Easy Salmon Teriyaki Recipe

Delicious and Easy Salmon Teriyaki Recipe

Salmon Teriyaki is a flavorful and healthy dish that is perfect for any occasion. The combination of sweet and salty flavors in the teriyaki sauce makes this dish irresistible. This recipe is easy to make, and it only takes a few minutes to prepare. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced cook, this salmon teriyaki recipe is perfect for you.

Ingredients

1 lb of salmon fillet

1/4 cup of soy sauce

1/4 cup of mirin

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

1 tablespoon of water

Sesame seeds and green onions for garnish

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the salmon fillet into 4-6 equal-sized pieces. In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, and garlic. Heat the vegetable oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the salmon pieces to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until browned. Transfer the salmon pieces to the prepared baking sheet. Brush the teriyaki sauce on the salmon pieces. Bake the salmon for 10-12 minutes or until cooked through. While the salmon is baking, prepare the cornstarch slurry by whisking together the cornstarch and water in a small bowl. Remove the salmon from the oven and brush with more teriyaki sauce if desired. Drizzle the cornstarch slurry over the salmon pieces. Return the salmon to the oven and bake for an additional 2-3 minutes until the sauce thickens. Garnish the salmon with sesame seeds and green onions. Serve hot with steamed rice and vegetables.

Tips and Variations

If you don’t have mirin, you can substitute it with sweet white wine or rice vinegar.

You can also marinate the salmon in the teriyaki sauce for 30 minutes before cooking for extra flavor.

If you like spicy food, you can add a pinch of red pepper flakes to the teriyaki sauce.

This recipe works well with other types of fish such as cod or halibut.

You can also use chicken or tofu instead of salmon for a vegetarian option.

Conclusion

Salmon Teriyaki is a delicious and easy dish that you can make at home. The sweet and salty flavors of the teriyaki sauce complement the salmon perfectly, making it a favorite among seafood lovers. This recipe is simple to prepare and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Whether you are hosting a dinner party or looking for a quick and healthy weeknight meal, this salmon teriyaki recipe is perfect for you.

