Salsa Recipe.: Recipe for Breggy Bomb Salsa

Today for Salsa Saturday, It’s Alex Bregman’s Breggy Bomb Salsa

Salsa lovers, get ready to spice up your weekend with a delicious recipe from Houston Astros third baseman, Alex Bregman. Bregman, known for his impressive skills on the field, has also made a name for himself in the kitchen with his famous Breggy Bomb Salsa.

About Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was drafted by the Houston Astros in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft. Since then, he has become one of the league’s top players, earning a reputation as a skilled third baseman and a powerful hitter.

Off the field, Bregman has a passion for cooking and has shared his love for food with fans through social media and cooking shows. His Breggy Bomb Salsa has become a fan favorite, with many people raving about its unique flavor.

Breggy Bomb Salsa Recipe

If you’re looking for a flavorful salsa that will impress your friends and family, look no further than Bregman’s Breggy Bomb Salsa. Here’s what you’ll need:

3 large tomatoes, diced

1 red onion, diced

1 jalapeno, diced

1 serrano pepper, diced

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Combine the diced tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno, serrano pepper, and cilantro in a large bowl. Squeeze the lime juice over the mixture and stir well. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately or chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

This salsa is perfect for dipping tortilla chips, but it also pairs well with tacos, burritos, and other Mexican dishes. The combination of fresh tomatoes, spicy peppers, and zesty lime juice creates a flavor explosion that you won’t be able to resist.

Conclusion

If you’re a fan of salsa and looking for a new recipe to try, give Alex Bregman’s Breggy Bomb Salsa a chance. With its bold flavors and fresh ingredients, it’s sure to become a new favorite in your household. And don’t forget to support Tom’s Test Kitchen on Patreon and check out his Amazon store for all of your cooking needs.

