Salt Bae Net Worth: Celebrity Net Worth of Salt Bae

What is Salt Bae’s Net Worth?

Salt Bae, also known as Nusret Gökçe, is a Turkish chef and restaurateur who gained worldwide fame for his unique meat seasoning technique, which turned him into an internet meme in 2017. As of 2022, Nusret Gökçe has a net worth of $80 million, mostly derived from his chain of luxury steakhouses called Nusr-Et, which has branches in multiple countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and Greece.

Early Life

Nusret Gökçe was born in 1983 in Paşalı, Erzurum Province, Turkey, into a Kurdish family. He had to leave school in the sixth grade due to his family’s financial problems and became a butcher’s apprentice in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district.

Restaurateur Career

After gaining experience as a chef and restaurateur in various countries, Nusret Gökçe opened his first restaurant in Istanbul in 2010. In 2014, he opened his second restaurant in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. However, his career took off after he became an internet sensation in 2017, which helped him expand his business and open branches of Nusr-Et in multiple countries, including Greece, the United States, the United Kingdom, and several Middle Eastern countries.

Internet Meme

Nusret Gökçe became famous worldwide in 2017 after videos of his unique meat seasoning technique went viral on social media. He earned the nickname “Salt Bae” for his signature move of sprinkling salt by dropping it from his fingertips high in the air, down to his forearm, and onto a dish. This exposure made him a major internet meme, with various celebrities and politicians from around the world seeking his services.

Critical Reception

Despite his viral success, Nusret Gökçe’s steakhouses have received negative reviews from critics, who have called them overpriced and over-salted. However, reviewers have also acknowledged the entertainment value of his restaurants, especially when “Salt Bae is in the house.”

Controversies

Nusret Gökçe has been involved in several controversies over the years. In 2017, he was criticized for emulating former Cuban president Fidel Castro in a photo. In 2018, his New York City steakhouse received negative reviews from critics. In 2019, four of his former employees accused him of taking their share of tips, and in 2020, his Boston restaurant was temporarily closed by public health officials for violating COVID-19 safety protocols. He also faced backlash in the UK when patrons at one of his restaurants were charged a £37,000 bill.

Charity

Nusret Gökçe has been involved in charitable endeavors, including building a school, a library, a guest house, a mosque, and an English education center in his home province of Erzurum.

