Salvador Carrillo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Salvador Carrillo has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

With great sadness we received the shocking news about the passing of our esteemed colleague Salvador Carrillo from the Universidad Iberoamericana (Mexico) Your smile, generosity, enthusiasm and passion will be deeply missed. Our condolences to his wife Fabiola and his family.



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.