Salvadoran soccer stampede victim names : 12 dead in stampede at Salvadoran soccer match

At least 12 dead as Salvadoran soccer match stampede ensues after fans knock down entrance gate

A stampede at a Salvadoran soccer league match between clubs Alianza and Fas at Monumental Stadium in Cuscatlan in southern San Salvador resulted in at least 12 deaths and numerous injuries, as fans who were denied entrance to the stadium knocked down an entrance gate. The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. but the gate was closed at 7 p.m., causing anger among the fans. Civil Protection director Luis Amaya confirmed that about 500 people had been attended to and about 100 were taken to hospitals, with at least two of the injured in critical condition. The Salvadoran Soccer Federation expressed regret over the incident and voiced support for the victims’ families.

Read Full story : El Salvador soccer stadium stampede leaves 12 dead after fans rush entrance gate | KWKT /

News Source : MARCOS ALEMÁN, Associated Press

1. El Salvador soccer stadium stampede

2. Fans rush entrance gate

3. Soccer stadium tragedy

4. Stadium safety measures

5. Sports event crowd control