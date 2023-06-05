“Sam Cassell Celtics”: Get to Know the Newest Celtics Assistant Coach, Sam Cassell: 4 Key Facts

Sam Cassell: Four Things to Know About the Celtics’ Newest Assistant Coach

The Boston Celtics have made a significant addition to their coaching staff this summer by hiring Sam Cassell. After experiencing significant coaching turnover last season, the Celtics were in need of a coach with NBA experience. Cassell, who brings in 14 years of assistant-coaching experience to the organization, fits the bill perfectly. Here are four things to know about the Celtics’ newest assistant coach.

Years of Coaching

Cassell, who is 53 years old, began his coaching career in 2009 with the Washington Wizards shortly after his playing career ended. He then moved on to work with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2014-20 and the Philadelphia 76ers from 2020-23 before landing in Boston. With Joe Mazzulla, who is just 34 and lacks significant NBA experience, as the Celtics’ head coach, Cassell’s expertise will be a valuable addition to the locker room.

Longtime Playing Career

Cassell’s 15-year NBA career cannot be overlooked when discussing his hiring as the Celtics’ assistant coach. He was drafted 24th overall in the 1993 draft by the Houston Rockets and played for eight different teams, winning three NBA championships. Cassell won his first championship in 1994 and 1995 with the Rockets and his third in 2008 with the Celtics. He was known for being a clutch player throughout his career and earned his lone All-Star appearance in 2003-04.

Connecting with the Players

Cassell’s coaching experience extends beyond his time with the Wizards, Clippers, and 76ers. He also has a great relationship with past Celtics players, including Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett as former teammates. Pierce even signed with the Wizards in 2014 after speaking with Cassell. In addition, Cassell has coached multiple stars in the league, including James Harden and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Los Angeles, and now Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Boston.

The Dance

While Cassell’s playing career and coaching experience are impressive, he is also known for bringing the “Big Balls” dance to the NBA. He got the idea from the movie Major League II and brought it to the NBA court soon after watching the movie. The dance has been adopted by other players, but the NBA doesn’t appreciate it and imposes a fine for anyone who does it. Despite the potential fine, Cassell’s dance has become a part of his legacy in the NBA.

In conclusion, the Celtics made a wise move by bringing in Cassell as their newest assistant coach. His years of coaching experience, playing career, ability to connect with players, and legacy in the NBA make him an excellent addition to the organization. It will be exciting to see the impact he has on the team going forward.

News Source : Souichi Terada | sterada@masslive.com

Source Link :Who is Sam Cassell? 4 things to know of newest Celtics assistant coach/