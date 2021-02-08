Sam Gannon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Test bowler Sam Gannon has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
former Test bowler Sam Gannon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Test bowler Sam Gannon. Following his playing days, Sam also held many roles off the field, serving as WACA Chair and on the CA Board. He was awarded an OAM in 2017 for his services to business and cricket❤️
— Australian Cricketers' Association (@ACA_Players) February 7, 2021
Australian Cricketers’ Association @ACA_Players We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Test bowler Sam Gannon. Following his playing days, Sam also held many roles off the field, serving as WACA Chair and on the CA Board. He was awarded an OAM in 2017 for his services to business and cricket
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.