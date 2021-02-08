Sam Gannon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Test bowler Sam Gannon has Died.

former Test bowler Sam Gannon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Test bowler Sam Gannon. Following his playing days, Sam also held many roles off the field, serving as WACA Chair and on the CA Board. He was awarded an OAM in 2017 for his services to business and cricket❤️

