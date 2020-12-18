Sam Garcia Death -Obituary – Dead : Sam Garcia, Easthampton has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Sam Garcia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Rumbleseat Bar & Grille 4 hrs  · Last night we lost one of our own. Sam was as good as it gets. Devastating. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. https://gf.me/u/zc5fxv

Source: (20+) Rumbleseat Bar & Grille – Posts | Facebook


Tributes 

Darlene Kotowski wrote
Sending my Condolences to Family and Friend’s .

Dori Fitzgerald Acevedo wrote
So sorry for this loss! My condolences to his girlfriend and family

Miguel Cabrera wrote
Wow this hurts didn’t kno him personally bt I would go in there every Monday basically during football season Nd off rip he would always come over Nd take my table . Once you see someone week after week you get to know them a little and he was always in a great mood never had a bad service day while I was around! Rip Sam ! 25 cent wing nights during football season won’t be the same.

