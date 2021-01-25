Sam Herman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sam Herman, Head of the college’s Glass department (1967–74) has Died .
Sam Herman, Head of the college’s Glass department (1967–74) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The RCA is saddened to hear of the death of Sam Herman, Head of the college's Glass department (1967–74). Sam was a ground-breaking artist and pioneer for glass as a medium of artistic expression and the studio glass movement.https://t.co/g9REuUqEYS
