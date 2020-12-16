Sam Jayne Death : Missing Love as Laughter Band Member Reportedly Found Dead.

Missing New York’s man Sam Jayne of love as laughter rocks band may have been found dead According to statements posted on social media on December 9. 2020.

Robin Pecknold just posted a R.I.P. message to Sam on Instagram, which I am going to assume is confirmation that he’s been found and has passed. Such sad news. Rest in peace Sam Jayne. Alex Stephenson wrote on twitter today.

Robin Pecknold just posted a R.I.P. message to Sam on Instagram, which I am going to assume is confirmation that he’s been found and has passed. Such sad news. Rest in peace Sam Jayne.https://t.co/0ejiwDvhRA — Alex Stephenson (@arstephenson98) December 16, 2020

#samjayne We love you, you goofball, this isn’t funny anymore, pls come home! If you’re in #bklyn NYC area, pls keep your eyes peeled for any info on him or his truck! #loveaslaughter https://t.co/51CSp36Nha — BMad (@BonfireMadigan) December 16, 2020

If you’re in NYC, please be on the look out for Sam Jayne. He’s a mensch/musical genius who has been missing since Monday, 12.7.

His NY State plate # is KGL9417. He has a 2003 Maroon Chevy Tahoe. There’s more info in the attached pic.

Thanks for looking out. Please share! https://t.co/OwaK5HAhfU — andrewdeutsch (@andrewdeutsch) December 16, 2020

What Happened ?

Sam Jayne has been officially reported missing. It’s hoped that by sharing, someone, somewhere may have a lead on his whereabouts. Perhaps you’ve seen him or his car. Perhaps he shared a plan with you.

His family and friends are desperately seeking him.

You may already recognize him from Love As Laughter. We all just want to know he’s ok.

Sam Jayne has been officially reported missing. It’s hoped that by sharing, someone, somewhere may have a lead on his… Posted by Reality Delay on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 Jonathan Toubin / New York Night Train wrote any ppl from way back know anybody who may have seen or heard from SAM JAYNE since he disappeared MONDAY? west coast friends? nyc peeps keep an eye out for his car (swipe). his friends have been looking everywhere for it as apparently there’s no record of it leaving the five boroughs.