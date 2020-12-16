Sam Jayne Death : Missing Love as Laughter Band Member Reportedly Found Dead.

Sam Jayne Death : Missing Love as Laughter Band Member Reportedly Found Dead.

Missing New York’s man Sam Jayne of love as laughter rocks band may have been found dead According to statements posted on social media on December 9. 2020.

Robin Pecknold just posted a R.I.P. message to Sam on Instagram, which I am going to assume is confirmation that he’s been found and has passed. Such sad news. Rest in peace Sam Jayne. Alex Stephenson wrote on twitter today.

What Happened ?

Sam Jayne has been officially reported missing. It’s hoped that by sharing, someone, somewhere may have a lead on his whereabouts. Perhaps you’ve seen him or his car. Perhaps he shared a plan with you.
His family and friends are desperately seeking him.
You may already recognize him from Love As Laughter. We all just want to know he’s ok.

Sam Jayne has been officially reported missing. It’s hoped that by sharing, someone, somewhere may have a lead on his…

Posted by Reality Delay on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

any ppl from way back know anybody who may have seen or heard from SAM JAYNE since he disappeared MONDAY? west coast friends? nyc peeps keep an eye out for his car (swipe). his friends have been looking everywhere for it as apparently there’s no record of it leaving the five boroughs.

