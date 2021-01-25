Sam Pillay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Anti-Drug Forum founder, Sam Pillay has Died .

Anti-Drug Forum founder, Sam Pillay has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Saddened to hear of passing of dedicated Chatsworth Anti-Drug Forum founder, Sam Pillay, who passed away from #Covid19 today, 2 days after the passing of his wife, Indrani. A tireless worker. Someone I have been associated with for many years & whose counsel I have valued. RIP pic.twitter.com/Liu3kbD0pI — Charles Parry (@profparry) January 25, 2021

