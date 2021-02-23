Sam Taylor Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sam Taylor, an unflagging advocate for North Carolina has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

We are deeply saddened to report that Sam Taylor, an unflagging advocate for North Carolina and its biosciences industry as president of NCBIO, died yesterday at the age of 64 of pancreatic cancer. Sam will be greatly missed. https://www.ncbioscience.net/news/details/news-release-2-21-2021-sam-taylor-leading-advocate-for-nc-s-biosciences-industry-dies-at-64

