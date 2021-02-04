Sam Vesty Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former Master of the Horse, Sam Vesty has Died .

former Master of the Horse, Sam Vesty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

So sorry to hear the sad news that The Queen’s friend and former Master of the Horse, Sam Vesty, has died aged 79. I remember when Lord Vesty joined the Royal Household – he was such a nice man, had time for everybody and such a gentleman. RIP Sam. pic.twitter.com/Kivu4iuZG0

