“Sam Zell death”: Death of Sam Zell, the 81-Year-Old Tycoon whose Major Newspaper Venture Failed

In 2007, the Blackstone Group purchased Mr. Zell’s company, then known as Equity Office Properties Trust, for $39 billion. Despite having an estimated fortune of nearly $5 billion and holdings in various industries, Mr. Zell delved into the world of newspapers, acquiring the Tribune empire, which included The Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Times, The Baltimore Sun, Newsday, The Hartford Courant, 23 television and radio stations, the Chicago Cubs, and Wrigley Field.

A Deal Comes With Debt

The Tribune properties were losing advertising revenues and readers to the internet, and the company had been on the auction block for months. Mr. Zell offered $34 a share in a complex transaction to take the company private under an employee stock-ownership plan. He acquired control in December 2007 in an $8.2 billion deal that required him to put up only $315 million but saddled employee-owners with over $13 billion in debt, including $5 billion in existing Tribune obligations. The debt was to be paid off by the company’s continuing operations, and the new corporation was exempt from federal income taxes. The debt was reduced by the sale of Newsday, the Cubs, and Wrigley Field. Nonetheless, employees assumed a crushing burden without having any say in the deal, and Mr. Zell became chairman and secured an option to buy 40 percent of the company for $500 million if it prospered.