Samantha Amenta-Stavar Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Samantha “Sam” Amenta-Stavar , Framingham woman found dead.

Samantha Amenta-Stavar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

Joy Gilman 12h · Update: I wish I had better news to share. Sam was found dead this afternoon. We weren’t close, but whenever we got talking I always walked away wanting to get to know her better and to be her friend. I’m heartbroken. I can’t begin to fathom what her family is going through. My heart breaks for them. No details have been released. Please share this far and wide. Sam is an amazing woman. She incredibly friendly, always ready with a smile and up for a chat. She is a vital asset to the Framingham community. And, together, with her husband Jules, has built a beloved Framingham (and now Ashland) business. I also know through our talks what a devoted mother she is. I am so worried for her.

