Samantha Condrick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Samantha Condrick has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Samantha Condrick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

University of Kentucky Gamma Phi Beta 1h · It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our sister, Samantha Condrick. Sam was the true definition of what it means to be a Gamma Phi Beta—a confident woman of character. Her shining personality and infectious energy touched everyone she encountered. We will never forget her determination, positivity, and ability to shake the energy of a room with the Go Gamma chant. This will not be easy, but we will make it through if we show each other just an ounce of the love Sam gave us all. Please keep the women of Gamma Phi Beta and the Condrick family in your thoughts in the coming days and weeks. 7979 18 Comments 24 Shares Like Comment Share

Jennifer Landry Herbert

Sending lots of love and prayers to the sisters of Gamma Omicron and the Condrick family.

Lu Ann Holmes

Love and prayers to Sam ‘s family and the Gamma Omicron sisterhood. Sam was delightful to know and I am so sorry for this loss. May memories be a blessing

Kathy Sweeney

Prayers for her family and may she Rest In Peace. It’s always hard to lose a sister because we become like family. Beta Omega ‘83



Annabel Jones

I am so very sad. I spent time with Sam several times in the fall of 2019. She was so full of energy and SO EXCITED to be a Gamma Phi Beta. I can so see her leading your Go Gamma Phi Chants! I am praying for Sam’s family, friends and all of our Gamma Omicron sisters. If your chapter needs ANYTHING please reach out to me. Love in IIKE

Jennifer Attard

I am so sorry for your loss, sweet sisters. Thinking of you all and keeping Sam, her family and Gamma Omicron in my prayers.

Mikaela Harman

My heart is with you ladies. Prayers for everyone who loves Sam, especially her family, friends and sisters. She was a light and a blessing to us all.

Hannah Taylor

Sending so much love and so many prayers to you all -Sam was such a light and I know the Gamma Omicron chapter will forever be touched by her.

Angie Dimit

I am so saddened by Sam’s passing. I feel fortunate to have met her back in November 2019. Praying for all of you and for her family.

Kristen Heine Slaughter

So sad to hear this news. Prayers being sent to her family, friends and Gamma Omicron sisters

