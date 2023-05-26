Samantha Kalinchuck, 17-year-old from Spokane, Reported Missing, Found Deceased in Yakima County Obituary

Samantha Kalinchuck Obituary: Missing 17-year-old Girl Found Dead in Yakima County

The Spokane community was left in a state of shock when 17-year-old Samantha Kalinchuck went missing on July 30th, 2021. Despite a massive search effort, Samantha was found dead in Yakima County on August 6th, 2021. Her untimely and tragic death has left her family and friends devastated.

Samantha was last seen on July 30th, 2021, leaving her home in Spokane. Her family immediately reported her missing and a massive search effort was launched. The community came together to help find Samantha, with volunteers searching parks and other areas where she was known to frequent.

The search for Samantha lasted for a week, with no sign of the missing teenager. The community was in a state of despair, hoping and praying for Samantha’s safe return.

Unfortunately, Samantha’s body was found in Yakima County on August 6th, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Yakima County Coroner’s Office. The Spokane Police Department is currently investigating her death and has released few details about the case.

Samantha was a beloved member of the Spokane community. She was a talented artist and musician, with a passion for helping others. Her friends and family remember her as a kind, caring person who always put others before herself.

In the wake of Samantha’s death, her family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover her funeral expenses. The community has rallied around Samantha’s family, offering their support and condolences during this difficult time.

The death of Samantha Kalinchuck has left the Spokane community in mourning. Her family and friends are devastated by the loss of such a kind and caring person. The investigation into her death is ongoing, and the community is hoping for answers and justice for Samantha.

Rest in peace, Samantha Kalinchuck. You will be missed.

