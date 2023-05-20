Samantha Miller – victim : Bride killed in crash caused by drunk driver, suspect facing charges and lawsuit

Bride Samantha Miller Killed in Crash by DUI Suspect Jamie Lee Komoroski

Aric Hutchinson expressed his desire to remember the crash that killed his bride, Samantha Miller, but recalled her last words to him before their golf cart was struck by a drunk driver on a South Carolina beach road after their wedding reception. Miller had said she wanted the night to never end. The April 28 crash left Miller dead and Hutchinson injured, along with two other passengers. The driver of the car, Jamie Lee Komoroski, has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death or great bodily injury. Komoroski’s defense attorneys have asked the public to reserve judgment. Hutchinson is finding it difficult to comprehend the sudden loss of his wife, especially as they had just celebrated their wedding with family and friends. Komoroski faces a wrongful death lawsuit alongside several businesses accused of overserving her on the night of the crash.

