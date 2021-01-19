Samantha Racz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Samantha Alexis Racz has Died.
Samantha Alexis Racz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
Carol Loudon Paskert shared a link. 8h · I thought I’d share here She graduated a year before our kids I’m sure many knew her. I’ve been praying for her family and so sad all weekend. As they recently moved from Perry St my daughter spent many times with her and Nick when they were younger. Please pray for Nick and his parents.
Source: (20+) PG 19 Whippany Park High School Project Graduation | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.