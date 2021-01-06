Samarius Colquitt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former West Monroe basketball star Samarius Colquitt was killed after a deadly shooting in Monroe Monday.

By | January 6, 2021
0 Comment

Samarius Colquitt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former West Monroe basketball star Samarius Colquitt was killed after a deadly shooting in Monroe Monday.

Samarius Colquitt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Perry Robinson, III @ThePRobReport Former West Monroe basketball star Samarius Colquitt was killed after a deadly shooting in Monroe Monday. Her sister and former coach said she was the glue that kept her family and former teammates together.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.