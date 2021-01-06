Samarius Colquitt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former West Monroe basketball star Samarius Colquitt was killed after a deadly shooting in Monroe Monday.
Samarius Colquitt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Former West Monroe basketball star Samarius Colquitt was killed after a deadly shooting in Monroe Monday.
Her sister and former coach said she was the glue that kept her family and former teammates together.https://t.co/FJAt24zj3G
— Perry Robinson, III (@ThePRobReport) January 6, 2021
Perry Robinson, III @ThePRobReport Former West Monroe basketball star Samarius Colquitt was killed after a deadly shooting in Monroe Monday. Her sister and former coach said she was the glue that kept her family and former teammates together.
