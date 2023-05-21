Samiur Rahman : Bullet-hit body found in Chapainawabganj: Samiur Rahman, a student of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (Ruet)

“Bullet-hit body of Samiur Rahman, a student of Rajshahi University, found in hostel room”

The body of a student from Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (Ruet), identified as Samiur Rahman, was discovered by the police in a hostel in the Sadhur Mor area of the city on the night of May 20. Rahman was a computer science and engineering student in the 17th batch. According to OC Suhrawardy Hossain of the Boalia Police Station, Rahman had returned from home a few days earlier. The autopsy is currently being conducted at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital to determine the cause of death. The article includes a picture of the deceased and a link to download The Daily Star’s mobile app.

Read Full story : Ruet student found dead in hostel

News Source : The Daily Star

