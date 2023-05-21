Samiur Rahman, victim of RUET hostel room death : RUET student found dead in Rajshahi hostel room

RUET student found dead in Rajshahi hostel room
A student of the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department at the University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) was found dead in a hostel in Rajshahi’s Sadhur Mor area, according to police.
The deceased has been identified as Samiur Rahman.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalia police station, Suhrawardy Hossain, confirmed the incident and stated that the student had returned from home a few days before.
The cause of death will be determined following the autopsy report, he added.
