Samiya Lerew Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Samiya Lerew has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

Samiya Lerew has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Greatly saddened to hear of the passing today of Samiya Lerew. Samiya was a campaigner and fighter for the rights of marginalized groups in Somali society. Samiya was also a Somali patriot who constantly stood up for the country and it's people. May Allah rest her in peace. pic.twitter.com/SKhSLp7eYt — SomaliaNOW🇸🇴 (@Riovice) February 15, 2021

SomaliaNOW @Riovice Greatly saddened to hear of the passing today of Samiya Lerew. Samiya was a campaigner and fighter for the rights of marginalized groups in Somali society. Samiya was also a Somali patriot who constantly stood up for the country and it’s people. May Allah rest her in peace.

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased. Tributes ———————— –