Samiya Lerew Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Samiya Lerew has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
Samiya Lerew has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Greatly saddened to hear of the passing today of Samiya Lerew. Samiya was a campaigner and fighter for the rights of marginalized groups in Somali society. Samiya was also a Somali patriot who constantly stood up for the country and it's people. May Allah rest her in peace. pic.twitter.com/SKhSLp7eYt
— SomaliaNOW🇸🇴 (@Riovice) February 15, 2021
