Sammy Nestico Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sammy Nestico has Died.

Frank Stallone Official 11h · Today I lost a dear friend one of the great arrangers and conductors Sammy Nestico . He was. One month shy of his 97th birthday. He arraigned and conducted my In Love in Vain album, which he said was the best album he ever did, which is saying a lot coming from a man who started with Tommy Dorsey, Woody Herman, Gene Krupa and Count Basie. I was honored to have worked with one of the kindest gentleman I’d ever met, he is also in my Documentry Stallone Frank that is. He is the last of the great big band arraingers and will be sadly missed, my condolences go out to his wonderful wife Shirley who was by his side to the end. Ciao Amico #sammynestico