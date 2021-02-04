Samson Russell Mang’anda Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Samson Russell Mang’anda has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021

Samson Russell Mang’anda has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

We are saddened by the passing of Miami Hockey alum Ben Paulides, who passed away on Sunday. The Paulides Family… Posted by Miami University Hockey on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Faith Manganda January 9 at 1:52 PM · Today marks exactly one month since you, my beloved husband, friend and soul mate, Samson Russell Mang’anda, departed from me. This was after a tragic road accident which led to you being hospitalized and suffering for two months. No words can express the emptiness in my heart and I still can’t believe that you are gone forever my dear to be with the Lord. Only God knows that you fought a good fight and everyone in hospital said you were a good fighter. I really loved you my dear and I still love you even more now and can’t bear the pain of losing you after 45 years of marriage. Am really missing you a lot and can’t imagine the loneliness ahead of me. My strength is in the Lord and my belief is that you are watching over us from heaven where you have gone to rest. May your soul rest in peace my everlasting love

Source: (20+) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Thyolani Jumbe Catherine

It can never be easy. You were so close. May the Lord comfort you mum as you go through this difficult period of your life. Be strong. The Lord knows best. May his soul rest well

Kho Kalimba

All is well with our lord Jesus Christ be with you always and give you strength every day . MHSRIP

Faustace Chirwa

I feel for you Faith! Indeed 45 years of a life well lived! May the soul of Samson forever rest in eternal peace.

Kenneth Sazuze Jhala

May the lord grace be with u and find peace in your heart 💓 of hearts 💕 I know words will mean nothing at this point of time but will continue praying for you to find courage keep holding to the beautiful memories u created for ever be loved in Jesus Christ we pray amen amen .

Hilary Pollard

Thinking of you Faith and sending you much love to comfort you in the day,s ahead. Bless you and keep well and safe, xxxx

Justin Dzinkambani

We still mourn with you sister. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Itai Mhando

Mum,may God all mighty continue to comfort by the power of the holyspirit in Jesus Christ name.

Patience Chimbira

Our Lord is our strength Aunt. He will never leave nor forsake you. May the soul of Uncle continue to rest in peace till we meet again.

Karen McBride

Pepani Faith. I did not know it was a road accident. I am so sorry because it makes your grief even harder to bear. I feel sure he is with God, watching over you and your family, and he will welcome you to heaven someday. In the meantime I am praying for your comfort.

