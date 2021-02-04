Samson Russell Mang’anda Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Samson Russell Mang’anda has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Samson Russell Mang’anda has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
We are saddened by the passing of Miami Hockey alum Ben Paulides, who passed away on Sunday. The Paulides Family…
Posted by Miami University Hockey on Thursday, February 4, 2021
Faith Manganda January 9 at 1:52 PM · Today marks exactly one month since you, my beloved husband, friend and soul mate, Samson Russell Mang’anda, departed from me. This was after a tragic road accident which led to you being hospitalized and suffering for two months. No words can express the emptiness in my heart and I still can’t believe that you are gone forever my dear to be with the Lord. Only God knows that you fought a good fight and everyone in hospital said you were a good fighter. I really loved you my dear and I still love you even more now and can’t bear the pain of losing you after 45 years of marriage. Am really missing you a lot and can’t imagine the loneliness ahead of me. My strength is in the Lord and my belief is that you are watching over us from heaven where you have gone to rest. May your soul rest in peace my everlasting love
Source: (20+) Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Thyolani Jumbe Catherine
It can never be easy. You were so close. May the Lord comfort you mum as you go through this difficult period of your life. Be strong. The Lord knows best. May his soul rest well
Kho Kalimba
All is well with our lord Jesus Christ be with you always and give you strength every day . MHSRIP
Faustace Chirwa
I feel for you Faith! Indeed 45 years of a life well lived! May the soul of Samson forever rest in eternal peace.
Kenneth Sazuze Jhala
May the lord grace be with u and find peace in your heart 💓 of hearts 💕 I know words will mean nothing at this point of time but will continue praying for you to find courage keep holding to the beautiful memories u created for ever be loved in Jesus Christ we pray amen amen .
Hilary Pollard
Thinking of you Faith and sending you much love to comfort you in the day,s ahead. Bless you and keep well and safe, xxxx
Justin Dzinkambani
We still mourn with you sister. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
Itai Mhando
Mum,may God all mighty continue to comfort by the power of the holyspirit in Jesus Christ name.
Patience Chimbira
Our Lord is our strength Aunt. He will never leave nor forsake you. May the soul of Uncle continue to rest in peace till we meet again.
Karen McBride
Pepani Faith. I did not know it was a road accident. I am so sorry because it makes your grief even harder to bear. I feel sure he is with God, watching over you and your family, and he will welcome you to heaven someday. In the meantime I am praying for your comfort.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.